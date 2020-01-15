Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.51

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.51 and traded as high as $86.14. Visteon shares last traded at $86.05, with a volume of 15,279 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after buying an additional 1,725,726 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Visteon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,535,000 after buying an additional 672,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after buying an additional 635,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20,099.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after buying an additional 543,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 261.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 523,854 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

