Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 37.5%

Shares of Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) dropped 37.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 197,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 95,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

