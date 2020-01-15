Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Cut to $232.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $232.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.58.

V stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $178,205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

