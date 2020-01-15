Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.58.

V traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.