Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 482,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

