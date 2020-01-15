Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Trading Up 10.1%

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.55, 157,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 103,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410,000.00. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

