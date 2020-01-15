Viper Energy Partners LP Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNOM. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.