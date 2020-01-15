Viking Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.8% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2,785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 113,541 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,267,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,574,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 24.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 407,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,838,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

