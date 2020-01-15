Viking Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

AMD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.55. 39,705,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,633,777. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.