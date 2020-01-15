Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 2.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. 328,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,022. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.