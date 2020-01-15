Viking Fund Management LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 266.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 508.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 520,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 28,341 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.91.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.