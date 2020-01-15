Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 99,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Victory Capital has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,015 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 93.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1,770.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 256,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares in the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

