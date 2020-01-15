VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Robert Luciano Acquires 52,268 Shares

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 52,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,153.31 ($80,959.80).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,000.00 ($46,808.51).

On Friday, January 10th, Robert Luciano acquired 35,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,860.00 ($54,510.64).

On Monday, January 6th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$55,325.00 ($39,237.59).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,400.00 ($15,886.52).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,450.00 ($15,921.99).

On Friday, December 27th, Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12-month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The company has a market capitalization of $931.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.34.

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.