VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get VERONA PHARMA P/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, VERONA PHARMA P/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.78. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.23% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERONA PHARMA P/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.