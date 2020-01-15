Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

