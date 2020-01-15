Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $118,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.88. 617,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $111.15 and a one year high of $164.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.