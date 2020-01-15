Verge One Day Volume Reaches $4.66 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Graviex, CryptoBridge and LiteBit.eu. Verge has a market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00671119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023003 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,146,068,759 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Crex24, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Upbit, TradeOgre, Coindeal, Bittrex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

