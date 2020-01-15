Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Veracyte also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 16,091 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $442,663.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,348.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,886 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,094 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veracyte by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

