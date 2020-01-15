Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after buying an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,007,000.
VTV stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.54.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
