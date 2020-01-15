Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 134,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.50. 3,061,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $132.05 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

