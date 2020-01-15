Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $137.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

