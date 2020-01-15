Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is HT Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

HT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. 16,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.57 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

