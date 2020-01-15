Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

