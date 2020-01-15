Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

VOT stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.20. 5,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,256. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.29 and a 52-week high of $163.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

