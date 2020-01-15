Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Raised by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,426,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 325,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.34. 551,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,542. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $67.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.