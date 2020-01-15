Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Coastline Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.89. 57,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

