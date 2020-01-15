Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.04. 724,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $94.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

