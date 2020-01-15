Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.10 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

