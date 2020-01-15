Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 529,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $54.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

