Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.61 and last traded at $81.59, 3,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 244,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

