VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63, approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

