ValuEngine Upgrades Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVID. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

OVID stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

