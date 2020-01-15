ValuEngine Lowers Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.20.

INAP opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Internap has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Internap by 371.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

