Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Valeritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Valeritas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of VLRX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 8,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Valeritas has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,142.30% and a negative net margin of 183.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valeritas will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 1,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valeritas stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Valeritas at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

