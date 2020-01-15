Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) Trading Up 7.6%

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.66 and last traded at C$3.66, approximately 550,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 622,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.05. The firm has a market cap of $426.71 million and a P/E ratio of -20.22.

Valens GroWorks (CVE:VGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.45 million. Analysts forecast that Valens GroWorks Corp. will post 0.4592903 earnings per share for the current year.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens GroWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens GroWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.