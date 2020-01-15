Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Short Interest Update

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,670,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 22,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

NYSE VALE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. 233,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,534,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.