Utrust Market Cap Hits $4.96 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and $1.06 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

