US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Down 11.2% in December

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 15th total of 677,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 30,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,285. US Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Well Services will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

USWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on US Well Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. US Well Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,000,000 shares of US Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. Company insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 3,649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Well Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.