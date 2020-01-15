Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Update

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,013,000 after buying an additional 1,127,172 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $16,450,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,517.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 523,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 121.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after buying an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 284,988 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

