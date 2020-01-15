Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.21). Unum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

