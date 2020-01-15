UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 712.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,965 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in AT&T by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 31,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 72,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

