Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $117.77 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

