UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.33.

UNH stock traded up $6.49 on Wednesday, reaching $294.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

