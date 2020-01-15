UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given Positive Rating at Stephens

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $333.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.55.

Shares of UNH traded up $9.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.87. 3,577,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

