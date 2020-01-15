United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UTX. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.32. The company had a trading volume of 687,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2,491.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 146,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

