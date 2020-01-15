United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Increased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

