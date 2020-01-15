United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Cfra downgraded United States Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Steel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.01.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE X opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 92.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 38.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 15.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.