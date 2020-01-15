United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USM traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 146,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,231. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78. United States Cellular has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United States Cellular by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

