United Services Automobile Association Sells 14,642 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.