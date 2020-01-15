United Services Automobile Association Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.47.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $227.40 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $158.16 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

